Charles Lewis, Southern Boone High School senior, won the East Missouri Optimsit District Oratorical Contest. The competition was held in St. Louis with the topic “Discovering the Optimism Within Me”. With over 50 contestants copeting, the top 12 were invited to the final round. Third place winner was Maddie Wolf of the O’Fallon club, winning a $1,000 scholarship. Second place was captured by Ispn Evans of the Rolla club, receiving a $1,500 scholarship. By capturing the first place position, Charles receives a $2,500 scholarship and the opportunity to compete at the Mid-America Region level for a $5,000 scholarship.