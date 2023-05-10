Congratulations to Southern Boone High School Senior Elizabeth Hess on receiving the Missouri Scholars 100 Award.She was honored during a ceremony last weekend in Columbia that recognized the top 100 seniors in the graduating class of 2023 in the state of Missouri.
This award is given based on class rank, GPA, ACT score and seven other academic and extracurricular criteria.
