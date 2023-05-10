Carter Salter didn’t allow a single run as Southern Boone Varsity Eagles defeated Hallsville 6-0 on Saturday, May 6th. Salter allowed just four hits.

Salter was the winning pitcher for Southern Boone Varsity Eagles. The pitcher surrendered zero runs on four hits over seven innings, striking out three and walking one.

Southern Boone Varsity Eagles tallied 11 hits. Ryker Zimmerman, Austin Evans, and Chase Morris each collected multiple hits for Southern Boone Varsity Eagles. Morris, Evans, and Zimmerman each managed two hits to lead Southern Boone Varsity Eagles. Southern Boone Varsity Eagles was sure-handed in the field and didn’t commit a single error.

Southern Boone Varsity Eagles pulled off the big victory without ever scoring many runs in an inning. The team holds a 24-9 record at this point in the season.

Recap revised from GameChanger app. Photo by Emily Salter.