A Southern Boone second grader, Annaleigh Lohmann, won first place in a nation-wide writing competition. The PBS KIDS Writers Contest is a national competition designed to promote the advancement of children’s reading skills through hands-on, active learning.

Amanda Sartain, Lohmann’s second grade teacher, recognized her skills early.

“I remember reading her first piece of writing at the beginning of the year and being blown away,” Sartain said. “I couldn’t help but to brag on her to the other teachers on my team. All of her writing pieces have a unique style to them that only she can perfect.”

For the PBS KIDS Writers Contest stories are judged on originality, creative expression, storytelling and integration of text and illustration.

Lohmann’s submission, titled “The Queen of Swing,” placed first in the second-grade category. Her vivid illustrations support a heartwarming story about how a girl named Annie overcomes a bully named Tuck. After repeatedly having her swing stolen from her at recess, Annie channels her courage to face Tuck once and for all to become “The Queen of Swing.”

“Once you give Annaleigh a writing prompt, her mind takes off and her imagination goes straight to work to create the most beautiful pieces of writing,” Sartain said. “I love all of her self-talk, figurative language and descriptive details she adds to her writing. She is without a doubt a true author.”

Lohmann and the 10 other winners will be honored during the month of May with special TV spots celebrating their achievements as young authors. They will also eventually be available to the public at https://www.wpbstv.org/education/pbs-kids-writers-contest.

Story and photo courtesy of Mary Ellen Lohmann.