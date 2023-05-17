Ms. Quinn’s Class

When I grow up, I want to be a pet trainer and doctor. I will need a thing to check dog ears, a shot, and a flea jar. -Ellie

When I grow up, I want to be a fireman. I will need a firetruck, a hose, a helmet, fire clothes, and a fire dog. -Lincoln

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a computer, lots of charts, stations, a warm fuzzy jar, and a number corner. -Whitlee

When I grow up, I want to be a policeman. I will need handcuffs, a police car, and a police hat. -Rhett

When I grow up, I want to be a famous ice skater. I will need costumes, skates, a hair bun, and I will need to do lots of tricks. -Harper

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher and a daycare worker. I will need Eagle Tickets, a computer, Question of the Day, and a bus driver. -Hattie

When I grow up, I want to be a firefighter. I will need a fire hose, a fire truck, and some water. -Nathan

When I grow up, I want to be a tiger. I will stay at home and be with my family all the time because tigers can’t have jobs. -Frankie

When I grow up, I want to be a doctor. I will need shots and medicine. -Jayden

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need a gun, handcuffs, a laser and a taser. -Hesston

When I grow up, I want to work at a hotel. I will need a bed elevator. -Kyler

When I grow up, I want to be a cop. I will need a police patch, a gun and a car. -Kipton

When I grow up, I want to be a vet. I will need shots if they’re sick, a stethoscope for their ears, a thermometer, and a shaver if they have fleas. – Jameson

When I grow up, I want to be a teacher. I will need a classroom, students, and some books to read. -Ava

When I grow up, I want to be a police officer. I will need a gun, a suit, a flashlight, and a walkie talkie. -Lochlan

