Trent Hargis of Ashland won the Missouri FFA Specialty Crop Production Proficiency Award at the 95th Missouri FFA Convention. Hargis, a senior at Southern Boone Co R-1 High School, is the son of John and Erin Hargis of Hartsburg. He is a member of the Ashland FFA Chapter. His FFA advisors are Rebekah Hammett and Jeff Suthoff.

Hargis’ supervised agricultural experience program involves the process of growing and selling chrysanthemums. His project started in 2018 when he learned about the plant from a fellow FFA member and from there he met with a horticulture specialist. After researching the plant, he applied for a National FFA SAE grant which allowed him to get started. Hargis manages the business through an online store, individual sales, delivery sales, and wholesale shipments to local businesses.

As an FFA member, Hargis competed in career development events, served in the National FFA Courtesy Corps, and has exhibited at district fairs. He was a member of the Missouri FFA Helping Youth Maximize Agricultural eXperiences Academy, attended the Missouri FFA Public Speaking Institute, and the Lead, Educate, Advance, Develop Conference for Chapters Officers.

In addition to FFA, Hargis is a varsity golf player. He is also a volunteer at the Ashland Baptist Food Bank, Shooting Star Trail Clean-Up, and the Central Missouri Food Bank. He is a member of the Peace United Church of Christ.

After high school graduation, Hargis plans to study environmental science and play on the golf team at Columbia College-Columbia and become an agronomic specialist. When asked, he gives credit to his work within the FFA and his SAE for the knowledge, passion, and goals that he has for the agricultural industry, especially within crop production.

Story and photo courtesy of Rebekah Hammett.