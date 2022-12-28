The Southern Boone County R-I School Board of Education is pleased to announce Interim Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth as the next superintendent of the Southern Boone County R-I School District. Dr. Roth will continue to serve as interim superintendent for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year and will officially begin his duties as school superintendent on July 1st, 2023.

“The role of the superintendent is a very important position for the school district,” said School Board President Tiffany Clevenger. “The process of selecting a superintendent is one of the biggest decisions a school board makes. After receiving feedback from the community and doing our due diligence to conduct a thorough search, the board is confident in Dr. Roth and his ability to guide the school district.”

“Dr. Roth has done an exceptional job as the interim superintendent for the district this school year,” said School Board Vice-President Amy Begemann. “The board believes he has the experience, knowledge, vision and passion for leading the school district. We’re looking forward to continuing to work with Dr. Roth and are excited about the future of the school district.”

