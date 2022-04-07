Boone County Use Tax
Precincts reporting : 100%
Yes 15278
No 13157
Southern Boone R-1 Board of Education
Precincts reporting : 100%
Crystal D Branch 1,548
Barrett L Glascock 1,324
Bradley D Bartow 711
Emily K Salter 685
Michael D Roach 211
Southern Boone R-1 Bond Issue
Precincts reporting : 100%
Yes 1677
No 628

 

City of Ashland Mayor
Precincts reporting : 100%
Dorise Slinker 519
Loren Plank 302
Jordaan Sieben 163
City of Ashland Alderman Ward Three
Precincts reporting : 100%
Rick Lewis 247
Elisabeth Sobczak 130

 

City of Ashland Use Tax
Precincts reporting : 100%
No 537
Yes 453

 

 

