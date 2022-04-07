Boone County Use Tax
Precincts reporting : 100%
|Yes
|15278
|No
|13157
Southern Boone R-1 Board of Education
Precincts reporting : 100%
|Crystal D Branch
|1,548
|Barrett L Glascock
|1,324
|Bradley D Bartow
|711
|Emily K Salter
|685
|Michael D Roach
|211
Southern Boone R-1 Bond Issue
Precincts reporting : 100%
|Yes
|1677
|No
|628
City of Ashland Mayor
Precincts reporting : 100%
|Dorise Slinker
|519
|Loren Plank
|302
|Jordaan Sieben
|163
City of Ashland Alderman Ward Three
Precincts reporting : 100%
|Rick Lewis
|247
|Elisabeth Sobczak
|130
City of Ashland Use Tax
Precincts reporting : 100%
|No
|537
|Yes
|453
