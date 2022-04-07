Beginning Monday, April 11, major improvements will begin along U.S. Route 63 from Columbia and Jefferson City.

Contractors for the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will start the process of upgrading guardrail and resurfacing Route 63 between Boone County Route B (Paris Road) and U.S. Route 54 in Callaway County. In addition to the resurfacing, High Friction Surface Treatments will be applied at various curves to increase travel safety.

Other elements included in the project will be repairs to various bridge decks, guard cable improvements, and the resurfacing of Ponderosa Street from Gans Creek to East Meyer Industrial Drive south of Columbia. One lane will be closed in the work zones between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

In October, the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission awarded the contract for the project to Capital Paving and Construction, which submitted the lowest bit of $15,350,303.

Information about the project can be found at modot.org/boonecallaway63resurfacing.

For more information and updates about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for project updates.