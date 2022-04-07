Southern Boone County R-1 Ranken Technical College

Ashland, Missouri Sealed proposals from Trade Contractors per the work package descriptions for the Southern Boone County R-1, Ranken Technical College project will be received at the Superintendent’s office, Southern Boone County R-1 School District, 5275 West Red Tail Drive, P.O. Box 168, Ashland, Missouri 65010-0168 until 2:00 p.m. Central Daylight Time, Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at which time bids will be publicly opened. Bids received after said time will not be considered. Bidders may examine/obtain Bid Documents by contacting Septagon Construction, 113 East Third Street, Sedalia, Missouri 65301, Attention: Jim Russell, email: jrussell@septagon.com (p) 573-881-0296. A pre-bid meeting will be held at the Superintendent’s Office, located at 5275 West Red Tail Drive, Ashland, Missouri 65010, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. All interested parties should plan on attending this meeting. Bids shall be made out on the forms included in the specifications and shall be accompanied by bid bond or cashier’s check in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid. A Performance Bond and a Material and Labor Payment Bond in amounts equal to one hundred percent (100%) of the contract price shall be furnished by the successful bidder. No bid shall be withdrawn after the opening of bids for a period of 30 days. Contractors shall be required to pay wages to laborers and mechanics at a rate not less than the minimum prevailing wages specified in the wage determination established as part of the Davis Bacon Act and Prevailing Wage Rates as determined by the State of Missouri, Division of Labor, which ever rate is higher. Southern Boone County R1 School District reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any informality or technicality therein.