By: Ernie Wren

I’m going to start off with news that the Southern Boone County Senior Center will be holding its first dance since the pandemic, this month on August 28th. The dance will go from 7pm to 10pm, entrance fee is $5 a head. This dance is not just for seniors, it’s open to the community, and trust me, it’s a lot of fun! The band is “Osage Drifters” and have performed at a lot of private venues, fairs, etc. Finger snacks will be on hand while they last, attendees are encouraged to bring their own snacks if they want to (such as chips and salsa, but no alcohol). The “Peace*Love*Cure” fundraiser for Sadie and Leukemia Awareness is coming up on August 28th at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 11am to 2pm. Run the Good Race” 5K/10K is still on for the Ashland Baptist Church at the Fall Festival September 11th, https://www.ashlandbaptist.org/5k10k_race to sign up. Last week I reported on the donkey races coming to Ashland, and was asked to correct the rodeo arena name to the Cedar Valley Riders Saddle Club Arena. It’s scheduled for October 16th, 6:30pm, at the Optimist rodeo arena.

