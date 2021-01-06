The Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce is a volunteer-run committee that works to develop relationships and improve networking among Southern Boone County businesses. In a world where social interaction is currently discouraged, networking tends to be a difficult task. The committee is among various organizations in Ashland that have had to make notable adjustments amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to regulations set on public gatherings and social distancing safety precautions, the chamber’s 2020 calendar was cleared when COVID-19 hit the region. According to chamber website committee chairman and former committee president Jason Reynolds, nearly every networking or social event throughout the pandemic last year was canceled or has been postponed until further notice.

“It has brought to a screeching halt our opportunities to gather… We’ve had to be creative simply in our business operation,” Reynolds said, noting that the committee has shifted to meeting over Zoom.

By Sofi Zeman