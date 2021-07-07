Kip Batye Branch Director 573-657-9622 ext. 707 Southern Boone Area YMCA receives $250,000 Grant from Sunderland foundation The Southern Boone Area YMCA recently received a grant in the amount of $250,000 from the Sunderland Foundation. The grant will be used to pay off a portion of a construction loan. The Southern Boone Area YMCA opened its doors in a rented facility in 2015. Due to membership growth and program success, the Y was able to purchase 15 acres of land in order to build a permanent facility.

