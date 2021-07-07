By: Travis Naughton

Greetings from Fort Collins, Colorado, where Bethany and I are spending an unforgettable 4th of July weekend with our dear friends Tina and Troy. Since my first visit in 1993, Fort Funk, (as a few of the locals refer to it) and nearby Rocky Mountain National Park, has become my spiritual home away from home. It’s where Troy lives, it’s where my brother Blake and his family live. It’s where our family has camped and explored many times over the years. After all of these visits to the area, I can confirm that my soul lives in Northern Colorado. It lives on the trails criss-crossing Rocky Mountain National Park. It lives along the banks of the Poudre and Big Thompson rivers. It lives on the Trail Ridge Road, at Horsetooth Reservoir, at The Exchange, in Old Town, and at the Mishawaka Amphitheatre. My soul LIVES in Northern Colorado. This weekend has confirmed it. Our three-day spiritual odyssey of a weekend began south of Fort. Collins, at Denver’s Coors Field last Friday night. The Cardinals were in town to take on the Rockies before a full-capacity crowd that included a large contingent of Redbirds fans. Our vaccinated foursome was looking forward to seeing baseball in person for the first time in over a year and a half. Our enthusiasm could not even be tempered by the traffic snarl that crawled in the direction of the stadium.

