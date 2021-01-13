THANK YOU to all of our clients who allowed us to serve you last year. Just over 200 properties sold in the Southern Boone School district in 2020 and we were thrilled to represent 45% of those Buyers and Sellers. Again, Thank You!

Residential sales in the Southern Boone school district totaled $42.8 Million in 2020 (up from 36 Million in 2019), and the average home price was up 7% year over year to $272,639. Homes in the area move relatively quickly with a home only staying on the market for an average of 57 days.

There is no doubt 2020 was a good year for the real estate market in Southern Boone County. If you have visited with us throughout the year, at this point we sound like a broken record – demand continues to remain strong and housing inventory continues to be lacking. Mortgage rates are still at historic lows which is incredible for buyers and current homeowner’s wishing to refinance. A few trends in our local market you have likely noticed…

