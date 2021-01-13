Governor Michael L. Parson was sworn in to a full term as 57th Governor of the State of Missouri at the 2021 Bicentennial Inauguration.

Governor Parson’s career in public service began with six years in the United States Army and over 22 years in law enforcement, including serving as Sheriff of Polk County from 1993-2005. Prior to taking office as Governor in June 2018, Governor Parson served as the 47th Lieutenant Governor of Missouri and a member of Missouri’s General Assembly.

Governor Parson was sworn in by Judge Sarah A. Castle. Judge Castle was appointed by Governor Parson as Circuit Judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit on October 20, 2020. At the time of her appointment, Judge Castle was serving as Associate Circuit Judge of Division 27, having been appointed by the Governor to the bench on January 29, 2020. Judge Castle is the only judge to be appointed twice by Governor Parson.

The Bible used by Governor Parson during the swearing-in ceremony was a gift given to him by First Lady Teresa Parson.

