With a new year comes new projects. This time around, 2021 is bringing a series of city-wide developments to Ashland in an effort to improve the downtown area.

Among the most notable additions on this year’s docket is the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Broadway and Henry Clay Boulevard. What is now a four-way stop at the intersection will be altered to channel the flow of traffic downtown.

In past years, this specific intersection has experienced major traffic jams and congestion during rush hours. At this time, the volume of traffic is greatly increased as drivers exit off the highway into Ashland.

By Sofi Zeman