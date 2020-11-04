Southern Boone County Primary and Elementary Schools closed the doors and began virtual instruction November 2 for the week, planning for students to return for in-seat instruction Monday, November 9.

The middle school went virtual for Monday, November 2 to return in-seat the next day after cleaning and disinfecting.

The primary school had two students test positive for COVID-19 and contact tracing determined that 30 students and five staff member are to quarantine due to exposure. A similar exposure occurred in the elementary school with one student testing positive for COVID-19 and due to exposure 19 students and 5 staff members are to quarantine.

Superintendent Chris Felmlee said the buildings need to transition to virtual instruction was due to an “inability to fill the subbing positions”.

By Carson Blake