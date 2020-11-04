Sarah Drive will be closed in the 400 block (between Middleton and Commerce Dr.) for the replacement of the existing bridge. This work is anticipated to take up to three weeks. Additionally, street repairs will be beginning in the following areas: American Setter, English Setter, Breton Way, Westwind Court, Sunset Meadows Way and James Court. These projects are anticipated for the next week, during which time parking is prohibited on those streets.

The Ashland Optimist Club presented its proposal to the City Council for future funding of the community swim pool. The pool was originally built almost 30 years ago with the plan that the City of Ashland would operate it, as is the case for most municipalities. The city was unable to do so at the time for financial reasons and sold the pool to the Optimists for $1. Since then the Optimists have managed and subsidized the operations of the pool for the community. Unlike many neighboring communities operating under current pandemic conditions, the Optimists were able to keep the pool open this past summer. However, this came with a $10k loss due to the extra costs to meet Boone County Health Department requirements. With Bingo and Optimist building rentals shut down, as well as the rodeo cancelled, the club now has limited cash flow for such operations. The Optimists proposed that the city donate $15k per year for the next five years to operate, repair and enhance the pool, then purchase it back for $1. The donations and purchase could be covered under the Parks program now that the city has a Park Tax in place. The city has agreed to help with costs this year and continue to look at options for the future. Some community members have proposed that the city help cover the costs of the pool this year, then purchase it for $1 and start operating it under the current Parks Tax next year, rather than donate $15k per year for five years. The city council will be looking at all options and nothing has been decided at this point.

By Ernie Wren