On November 2, Eric Schmeck took over as the manager of the Southern Boone County Public Library. He brings a lot of library experience with him. He began working for Daniel Boone Regional Library 22 years ago, first as a library associate at the Columbia Public Library and then as the bookmobile driver for 11 years. After completing his Master’s in Library Sciences degree, he became a reference librarian at the Columbia Public Library in 2017. Recently, he helped plan library programs and spearheaded DBRL’s efforts to support a complete count for the 2020 Census. He replaces Ronda Mitchell who retired at the end of September.