By: Carson Blake

April 5, 2022, local elections surpassed recent previous elections in voter turnout. According to the Boone County Clerk, the Ashland polls saw a 32% voter turnout, an increase from the April 6, 2021, local elections that saw an estimated 12% voter turnout. There are currently 6,895 registered voters in the Southern Boone County area. For the school board, the total votes cast came in at 4,482 for 2022. On April 6, 2021, the total votes cast was 1,636 and the original April 7, 2020, local election that was pushed back due to COVID-19 to June 5, 2020, had 2,607 total votes cast. “I was pleased that the voters would honor me with that and that the community is still together and wants to make Southern Boone County the best in Mid Missouri,” said Barrett Glascock.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal