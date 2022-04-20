One of Boone County’s largest employers has announced its intentions to support the Workforce Development Center under construction in southern Boone County with a gift of $250,000. Part of Hubbell’s brand portfolio, AB CHANCE, employs more than 700 people at its Centralia, MO facility in northern Boone County. AB Chance began manufacturing operations in Centralia in 1907. Located in Shelton, CT, Hubbell Incorporated is a manufacturer of utility and electrical solutions enabling customers to operate critical infrastructure reliably and efficiently. Hubbell solutions empower and energize communities in front of and behind the meter. Hubbell was founded by Harvey Hubbell as a proprietorship in 1888 and was incorporated in Connecticut in 1905. Hubbell now offers a portfolio of more than 75 well-known and respected brands including AB CHANCE, supported by a dedicated, international workforce of more than 19,000 employees and agents. “This is a great way for us to give back to the community and help build a trained workforce at the same time”, said Mike Kelley, Vice President and General Manager over the Centralia manufacturing campus. “We look forward to working closely with Ranken faculty in providing the type of training that will give Ranken graduates superior career opportunities right here in Boone County.”

