By: Bruce Wallace

Newspaper owner, reporter, publicist and community builder are just a few of the ways Jane Flink is being remembered. Flink, 93, died on Thursday, April 14. She owned and edited the Boone County Journal from 1986-2001 and was among the first to bring weekly newspapers into the computer age. She was elected to the Missouri Press Association Hall of Fame in 2013. Flink wrote her first editorial column with young children at her feet in Wisconsin. Years later she was honored as the top weekly editorial page writer by Missouri Press Association judges – one of dozens of writing and editing awards she won over her long career. She worked for Centralia Fireside-Guard independent owner Charlie Hedberg starting in 1974. There she wrote Lifestyle features, city council and county commission news and news from all around northern Boone County. She was also a writer for the Missouri Ruralist magazine and the Fulton Kingdom Daily News.

