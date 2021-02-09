Alvera Wren Doerge, 73, of Hallsville, passed into the arms of the Lord on Monday, February 1, 2021, in Moberly, surrounded by her family.

Memorial Service was held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, at Arnold Funeral Home with Rev. Ralph Wood officiating.

Alvera was born on February 19, 1947, in Columbia, MO, the daughter of Virgil Oren and Virginia Louise (Crump) Wren. After Virgil passed away, Virginia later married Jerome Bretthorst, who was a beloved step-father to Alvera and her siblings in their adult years.

Alvera married the love of her life, Walter Bernard “Bernie” Doerge on September 20, 1968, in Wilton, MO, at Goshen Church; where she was a member since her youth. While never referring to Bernie’s children as anything other than lovingly “the kids”; she gained an instant family the day they married. They later added 2 more children to the family.

She went to Kidwell School of Hairstyling in Columbia, and was a hairstylist for over 20 years. She also worked at the University of Missouri Alumni Center and at Boyce and Bynum Pathology Labs until retiring.

Mrs. Doerge was also a member of New Horizons Church of the Nazarene in Hallsville, and Mt. Zion Church in Hallsville, in previous years, where she blessed each congregation by playing the piano. She was a charter member of Hallsville Optimist Club, member of Ashland Order of Eastern Star and Advisory Board of Ashland Rainbow Girls. Alvera enjoyed singing and playing Christmas hymns every year, playing cards, baking for the Moberly Spartans back when the older kids were in school and made the world’s best pecan pie. The kids on 4th street thought of Alvera as the neighborhood mother.

Alvera is survived by husband, Bernie Doerge; mother, Virginia Wren Bretthorst; two brothers, Brent Wren of Hallsville and Roland (Paula) Wren of Ashland; two sisters, Karla Lenger of Ashland and Angie (Kyle) George of Hallsville; numerous loved nieces and nephews; six children, Kenny (Lisa) Doerge of Billings, MT, Donna (David) Marsh of Auxvasse, Ben (Alice) Doerge of Mexico, Diane (Danny) Nelson of Glendale, AZ, Brian (Darla) Doerge of Clark and Jennifer (Tim) Ortman of Moberly; 17 grandchildren, Jennifer, Andy, Nick, Richard, Christy, Danny, Bryan, Heather, Jennifer, Erin, Melissa, Michael, Araya, Axel, Kamron, Evelyn and Josiah; and 16 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by two granddaughters, Meagan and Laura Doerge; her father Virgil Wren; and step-father Jerome Bretthorst.

Family meant everything to Alvera, and the Lord saw fit to bless her with a big one! She cared deeply for each and every member of her family, both blood and bonus. She made friends with about anyone she met, and left a beautiful impression on the lives of so many who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Memorial donations may be made to American Diabetes Association. They may be sent in care of, Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

Online condolences may be left at www.arnoldfh.com