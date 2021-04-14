Cedar creek Bridge now open for traffic. A Ribbon cutting ceremony to signify the completion of the newly constructed Cedar Creek Bridge. With a lot of hard work by the Boone County Commission, Callaway County Commission as well as the Mid Mo Regional Planning Commission. The old bridge became unusable due to safety issues. Some cost sharing between Boone And Callaway along with Grant funds have made the new Cedar Creek Bridge possible. John Lindsay on hand with the big scissors to signify the completion of the new Bridge.