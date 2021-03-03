Last Wednesday, U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced he will introduce new legislation to give blue-collar workers a pay raise. For nearly four decades, workers making below the median wage have experienced stagnant wages, and this past year, the problem has been made worse by unprecedented layoffs, reduced hours, and income disruptions due to the government shutting down the economy over the coronavirus pandemic.

Senator Hawley believes higher wages for blue-collar workers are long overdue and that’s why he wants to provide a bonus to every worker making below the median wage.

Workers would receive the bonus directly through an automatic, advanceable tax credit tied to hours worked. Unlike other proposals to raise wages, this plan does not place a major new burden on small businesses, many of which are still recovering from harmful shutdowns.

