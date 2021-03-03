Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler (MO-04) issued the following statement on her opposition to H.R. 5, the Equality Act, in the United States House of Representatives:

“On occasion, Congressional leaders will purposely misname a piece of legislation to disguise its true intention. The Equality Act is the epitome of this misrepresentation,” Hartzler said. “This legislation is an affront on women’s rights and forces individuals to recognize biological males as females, decimating decades of women’s advancements and civil rights. Should this bill become law, the wellbeing of our children, the role of parents, the privacy and safety of vulnerable women, the competitive edge of female athletes, the livelihoods of charities and businesses, and the integrity of our healthcare system will all be jeopardized. And that is just the tip of the iceberg.

For our society to grow stronger, we need to build up the traits that make each of us unique, not walk back decades of progress to minimize our differences. America’s children deserve better than to become victims of the Equality Act.”

