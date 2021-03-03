Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick today recognized Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. The purpose of the month is to raise awareness about inclusion for individuals with developmental disabilities in all facets of community life.

“ABLE programs, including Missouri’s MO ABLE, can have a life-changing impact on the lives of individuals with disabilities,” Treasurer Fitzpatrick said. “Empowering individuals with disabilities to save their own money without the fear of losing their federal benefits is a huge step forward. There is still work to be done and I look forward to continuing to spread the word about how this program increases opportunity, inclusion, and equity for individuals with disabilities.”

