If you have driven by the American Legion Hall on Broadway on the second Saturday in the past two months, you may have noticed a significant increase in both vehicles and pedestrians. That’s what is known as “Second Saturday” here in Ashland.

Second Saturday was started to help promote small businesses and encourage consumers to shop local. The response has been very strong from both shoppers and vendors. Tracy Titmus, owner of Lillie Lavon, states that, “As a storefront business, these Saturdays have been extremely busy in traffic and sales.” The event has been very supportive for the downtown store front businesses on Broadway in the middle of the pandemic. Other businesses off Broadway such as “In Any Event” and “Kilgore’s Pharmacy” have also participated, along with various food trucks.

Christine Sapp is the contact at the American Legion hall to rent tables for businesses that don’t have a store front, and from the very beginning, all tables have been reserved. Since the number of tables is limited to help with the social distancing, there are now have waiting lists for November and December. Organizers have also reached out to The Copper Kettle about possibly having vendors set up there as well. Currently at least 8 additional vendors will be needed in order to cover the cost of renting their banquet room for the month of November.

By Ernie Wren