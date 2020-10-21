New businesses are popping up around town, and more are planned in the near future. Recently we have seen the addition of The Sun Life Tanning Company across from the YMCA. USA Mortgage will also be opening up for business this week, across from City Hall at 108 E. Broadway. Construction has also begun on the Ashland Breaktime East, with concrete being poured and completion expected within 90 days.

The Southern Boone Area YMCA will be hosting its 3rd annual “Monster Dash” 5k walk/run on October 31st at 8am. Participants are encouraged to compete or just have fun by wearing costumes and walking or running the race. There will be coffee and snacks prior to the race, followed by beverages and medals after the race. Medals will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers and a prize will be given for best costume. Help support your local YMCA by participating and registering online or in person at the YMCA facility. Go to www.SouthernBooneYMCA.org for more information.

~ Find out more in today’s Journal ~

By Ernie Wren