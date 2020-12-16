Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is characterized as a type of depression that is related to changes in seasons, typically tied to the start of fall and persisting into the winter months. We know that depressive disorders don’t take holidays and this time of year can be stressful. For individuals who suffer from or are at risk for depression, though, the impact of holiday stresses and pressures can be much more severe than the momentary frustrations that almost everyone experiences. Typical symptoms of SAD, sometimes referred to as winter depression, may include the following (Mayo Clinic):

Feeling depressed most of the day, nearly every day

A lack of energy

Losing interest in activities you once enjoyed

Feeling sluggish or agitated

Oversleeping or having problems with sleeping

Social withdrawal

Feeling hopeless, worthless or guilty

Substance abuse

