Small businesses reported a historically high level of job openings in November, according to NFIB’s monthly jobs report. Overall, 53% reported hiring or trying to hire in November, down 2 points from the previous month. A seasonally adjusted net 21% of owners are planning to create new jobs in the next 3 months, up 3 points from October.

“There’s good news in this report: one in five small businesses here in Missouri plan on creating jobs in the next three months,” said Brad Jones, NFIB State Director in Missouri. “However, we need to remember that another recent NFIB survey found one in five small business owners said that if economic conditions don’t improve in the coming months, they will have to shut their doors for good. Small business owners face so many challenges at the moment: many need more Paycheck Protection Program money from Congress, and nearly all of Missouri’s small business owners want state government to support them by passing liability reform. Nearly 70% of small business owners are concerned about liability increases. The Missouri legislature has an important role to play next session by supporting small businesses and their ability to operate without being slapped by a frivolous lawsuit.”

