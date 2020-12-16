This week’s article is dedicated to various fundraisers and charity drives going on in and around Ashland. Please consider donating time or money to these local efforts and organizations that serve our community!

It’s not too late to fulfill that “bucket list” item of ringing the Salvation Army bell at Moser’s. Friends, families, church groups, sports teams, clubs, youth groups, etc., please consider donating an hour or more of your time ringing the bells for the red kettle. To sign up, text Bern Bonderer at (573) 694-9800. Masks and gloves are required, and Moser’s has a nice bench to sit on while ringing!

“Safe Kids Columbia” also provides educational services to Southern Boone and is doing a fundraiser for bike helmets and car seats to continue their program throughout next year. Jennifer Brooks has spent many days promoting safety in biking, swimming and many other activities in Ashland. Their fundraiser is with CoMoGives at https://comogives.com/product/columbia-safe-kids-coalition/and their Facebook site is located at the SafeKidsCoMo page.

By Ernie Wren