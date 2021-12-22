By: Brad Bartow

As someone who is now a candidate for the Southern Boone Board of Education, I figured it would be important to give the community an opportunity to get to know a bit about me. I’ve been part of the Ashland community for over 30 years. I attended Southern Boone Schools until graduating from here in 2004; and as a matter of fact, my first real job was as a Custodian for SBC, making $5.15 an hour, keeping the classrooms and hallways clean in what was then the elementary building. While still in high school, I felt a strong desire to serve my country after the terror attacks of 9/11, so, as soon as I was eligible, at 17-years-old, I convinced both of my parents to sign a waiver, releasing their rights of their youngest son to the service of our nation. Now having my own children, I can imagine how difficult that signature may have been for them. As soon as I graduated high school, I was off to join the ranks of the U.S. Army, and was assigned to the 4th Infantry Division for the duration of my military career. After two 12-month combat tours to Baghdad, Iraq, I decided it was time for me to come back home to my wife and daughter for good. I now have a 9-year-old son who attends SBC Elementary, a 15-year-old daughter at SBC High, and my wife is a local business owner who operates a residential painting business called, “She Paints”. I too am a local business owner, of a commercial construction company that performs work around mid-Missouri. I also work full time at the Harry S. Truman VA Medical Center, in Columbia, MO. It brings me a sense of joy to give back to some of our country’s most willing men and women. Nothing is quite as gratifying as serving those you’re surrounded by everyday, which is largely why I’ve decided to run for School Board – to serve, not to be in charge. I am proud to bring to the table a freshly completed Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management, and some ideas that I believe have the ability to help our district begin to “lead the way”, once again, in terms of district policy, transparency, accountability, responsible financial decision making, positive growth of metrics in student academia, teacher retention, public relations, and last but not least, parental involvement. You can bet that I’m proud of my service to our nation, and as a lifetime member of Southern Boone County, I would be proud to serve our community on the district’s Board of Education. I look forward to earning your vote!

