By: Ernie Wren

It’s the week before Christmas, and all is well in the Southern Boone Community! This past Saturday morning was one of my favorite Optimist morning meetings of the year, which is the Saturday before Christmas. On this Saturday every year, Elmer Schiefer, Pastor at the Family of Christ Lutheran Church, recites the Christmas Gospel according to Luke. He then proceeds to sing Stille Nachte (Silent Night) in his native German language, followed by everyone singing it in English. Each year this treat from Elmer puts me in the most festive of moods, and I always follow it up with a weekend of Christmas movie binges! I really appreciate all the feedback from everyone on their favorite Christmas movies. On this “nice list” is everything from the Hallmark specials (Silver Bells is the clear favorite in this category) to the overall favorite, “It’s a Wonderful Life”. As Christine Acree shared with me, she catches something new in the movie each time she watches it, and her husband and youngest daughter enjoy counting the number of times she cries each time she watches it! One hundred percent of people polled insist “Die Hard” IS a Christmas movie! So, anyone looking for a “Wild and Crazy Time” in Southern Boone on New Year’s Eve? If you’re looking to enjoy a live band and dancing, with snacks (no alcohol), then the Southern Boone Senior Center is worth checking out! You don’t have to be a member, or a senior, to attend, as the party is open to everyone. The party goes from 6pm to 10pm on December 31st (New Year’s Eve) and the entrance fee is $10 per person. The Senior Center is located at 406 Douglas Drive in Ashland, so check it out for a fun and relaxing way to celebrate the new year with a fantastic group of partiers!

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal