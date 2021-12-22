Mrs. Francis’ Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa, Thank you for the baby Yoda bear. This year I would like a unicorn carpet. How do your elves disappear? Love, Alivia

Dear Santa, Thank you for the cash register. This year I would like a fairy flier. What do your reindeer eat? Love, Bentley

Dear Santa, Thank you for the Paw Patrol watch. This year I would like a trampoline. Is Rudolph real? Love, Blakley

Dear Santa, Thank you for my fake bow and arrow last year. This year I would like a Hoverboard. How is Rudolph’s nose red? Love, Davis

Dear Santa, Thank you for the Hoverboard. This year I would like a mini fridge. How do you have magic? Love, Emma

