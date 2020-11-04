On 11/02/2020, beginning at approximately 7:00 AM, Sarah Drive will be closed in the 400 block (between Middleton Dr and Commerce Dr) for the replacement of the existing bridge at this location. This projects is expected to last approximately 2 to 3 weeks, dependent upon weather conditions. The anticipated re-opening date is Friday 11/20/2020.

During this time, crews will be removing the existing bridge and replacing it with a precast box culvert, due to deteriorating conditions. Traffic barriers and signage will be placed in the area. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and use alternate routes during this time period.

The Ashland Public Works Department is committed to providing the public with safe roads in our city. We would like to thank you for your cooperation in this matter. If you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact Ashland Public Works at 573-657-2568.