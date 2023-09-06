By: Bonita Lenger

As one sits back and reminisces about their high school years, you can bet they wonder where the years have gone! That was the general conversation at the Southern Boone County R-1 Class of 1973 50-year class reunion held on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the Hartsburg American Legion. Festivities began with a social hour at 1:00 PM, followed by a tour of the old elementary and old high school buildings which are now under one roof as the SBC Middle School.

After returning to the Hartsburg American Legion following the tour, a great dinner catered from Claysville Store was enjoyed by all! A fun part of the evening was a “Junior/Senior Year” trivia game which consisted of questions regarding various events during our Junior and Senior

years of high school.