By: Ernie Wren

One of the great things about living in Southern Boone is that sometimes it’s a slow news week. With school starting came sports, and the new athletic field and scoreboard are truly amazing! It was great to watch the first game on the field, JV football vs. Mexico, end with a solid 70-0 victory (kudos to the coaches for playing all the players and taking a knee early in the 4th quarter to slow things down). That Monday night followed with a couple of soccer wins. JV soccer defeated Osage JV by a score of 4-0, and Varsity soccer knocked off defending district champions Osage in a hard fought 2-1 win. I am one of a crew that gets to operate the video board, and when we were able to open the game with a waving American flag, with Chris Stapleton’s rendition of the national anthem, it was fantastic!

There are some items continuing “around town,” such as the saga with Ashland Police Chief Gabe Edwards, suspended with pay. It was reported by ABC 17 News that he is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control. First, it’s an investigation, determinations have yet to be received. Second, it does not mean that drugs are involved, only that the Drug and Crime Control unit is investigating. We should hold tight for actual facts.

