By: Sara Walsh

It is with great joy that I announce that I have accepted a position as Director of Education Development with Missouri Right to Life. This will be with MRL’s nonprofit/C3 Education Fund. Education on life issues is vitally important in this post-Roe era and it is my great honor to have the opportunity to serve the Lord in the precious cause of LIFE in this wonderful new position that will begin in January 2023. – Sara Walsh

“For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well. My frame was not hidden from you when I was made in the secret place, when I was woven together in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my unformed body; all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.” – Psalm 139:13-16