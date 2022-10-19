By: Ernie Wren

Currently there is a discussion by some city personnel regarding where to place the Christmas tree this year. Should it be in the park, in the middle of the Henry Clay and Broadway roundabout, or both? The roundabout location would of course be contingent upon MoDOT approval. However, I am informed that the Park Board wants it at the city park and have not really considered other options.

Be sure to enjoy a bit of “Halloween Time” with the residents at Ashland Villa Senior Living on Friday, October 28th, at 7pm. They will be hosting their annual “Trunk or Treat” at 301 S. Henry Clay Blvd. This promises to be a great time for both young and older kids! Also new, and coming up fast is the November 5th “Race to the Trough” Ashland FFA AG Day 5K. Check in is at 7:30am, the race begins at 8am from 305 N. Main Street. The $20 cost includes a T-Shirt.

