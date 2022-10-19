Hartsburg residents and friends, At the Oct 5 meeting of the Hartsburg City Council, the board chose Pavement Maintenance Company to provide maintenance and seal coating to all city streets and lanes. The work will begin as soon as this week. 10/16 and progress as such: 1) cleaning of roads. 2)crack filling 3)pot hole patching 4) drop inlet repair, 2nd and Main 5) Seal coat roads,2 coats 6) placement of 2 speed bumps and 1 speed dip. PLEASE be aware, slown down and cautious. The council meets again the first Wednesday of the month at a new meeting place, the American Legion Hall. Bill Molendorp