Saturday Morning March 27, 9:00 AM -11:00 AM. We will start by making our way through the streets of Sunset Meadows, and then eastward to West Oaks and Palomino Ridge.

Saturday, March 27, 11:00 AM-1:00 PM, The Rabbit Squad will make their way South visiting Salinda Dr, Church St, Sappinton Dr, South Main St, and then to Liberty Landing.

Saturday, March 27, 1:00 PM-5:00 PM, will continue hopping our way through the streets north of Broadway. i.e., Redbud, Ash, Tuner, Meddowmere, and on to Season Ridge. We will then cross over Highway 63 and make a way through Lakeview Estates.

Saturday, March 27, 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, We will conduct our drive-through event for those living outside the city limits at the Southern Boone Middle School. 303 Eagle Ave.

Sunday, March 28, Noon-2:30 PM. We will resume by making our way to Setter’s Knoll, the mobile home park, and then to the street south of Broadway and East of Main. i.e., Oak, Tandy, Johnson, and Middleton.

Sunday, March 28, 2:30 PM-5:00 PM. We will make the final leg of our hop by visiting Liberty Lane, Amanda, Renee Dr, Bluegrass, and Southwinds.

Again, these plans are tentative based on weather and the amount of time it takes us to make our way through each street. Please be patient and stay informed by liking and following our page.

Like last year, artwork, signs, letters, and sidewalk/driveway art are a great way the children to celebrate the anticipation of the event! Please feel free to share using our hashtags!

Reminder: This event is only for children living within the Southern Boone School District!

