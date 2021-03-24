The Boone County Clerk’s office will be hosting three weekend absentee voting opportunities in advance of the April 6, 2021 municipal election:

Saturday, March 27, 9am to 1pm inside the Hy-Vee (Rock Bridge) at 405 E. Nifong in Columbia

Sunday, March 28, 9am to 1pm in the parking lot of Parkade Elementary School, 111 Parkade Blvd in Columbia

Saturday April 3, 9am to 1pm at the Boone County Government Center at the corner of 9th and Ash in downtown Columbia

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal