State Representative Sara Walsh has been elected by the House Republican Caucus to serve in a leadership role for the upcoming 101st General Assembly. A day after Republicans maintained their supermajority in the Missouri House of Representatives, caucus members elected Walsh to serve as Majority Caucus Chair.

As Majority Caucus Chair, Walsh will serve as a member of the House leadership team, and will take part in leadership meetings to discuss priorities, policy, and other legislative items. Walsh will preside over Majority Caucus meetings, and will work to serve the caucus.

“I am honored and humbled to have earned the trust of my Republican caucus colleagues to serve as their Majority Caucus Chair,” said Walsh.

