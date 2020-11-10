The Traffic Engineer for the City of Ashland has authorized the placement of additional stop signs in Southern Ashland. The intersection of E. Liberty Ln. at Middleton Dr. will be converted to a three-way stop, and Peterson Ln. at Eagle Lake Dr. will be converted to a four-way stop.

Ashland Public Works expects the signs to be placed November 10th, weather permitting. Enforcement will begin immediately, although residents can expect a brief grace period to adjust for the new stops required on E. Liberty Ln. and Peterson Ln.

Additionally, Ashland Public Works will eliminate several marked parking spaces on E. Liberty Ln. that are within 30 feet of the intersection with Middleton Dr. so the area is in compliance with current ordinance.

The addition of traffic control in these areas is a response to a speeding issue identified by area residents.