On Sunday, November 8 at about 1000 hours, Ashland officers were made aware of a stolen vehicle from Jefferson City, MO traveling northbound on US Highway 63.

In a coordinated effort with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, two APD officers and a MSHP trooper conducted a felony traffic stop on E. Broadway near Eastside Dr. Two juveniles were taken into custody and the stolen vehicle was recovered. A deputy from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department also assisted.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.