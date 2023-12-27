By: Ernie Wren

In April of 2021, Southern Boone voters approved a $7.7 million bond issue to connect the two middle school buildings, improve science labs, create a new high-technology library, and convert old offices into new classrooms.

Those proposals have now been completed with the benefits being realized by students and teachers daily. These types of no tax increase bond issues are part of the long-term growth strategy for Southern Boone as larger class size cohorts move through the system towards high school.

The Southern Boone School District is now looking at a potential April 2024 No Tax Rate Increase Bond Issue to prepare high school facilities for the future waves of students.