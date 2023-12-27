By: Tara Blue

A private equity group based in Columbia presented preliminary plans to the Ashland Board of Aldermen on Dec. 5th for a future mixed-use development. The conceptual proposal made by Premier Group features a 26-acre residential and commercial project directly south of the YMCA and north of the primary school to be named “The Commons at Liberty Lane.”

The eastern side of the acreage is proposed to be commercial space while the western section is planned as “upscale” residential. The project is currently modeled to include walking/biking commuting areas, a small grocery store, a small fast-food drive through restaurant, and a town square on the southeast area that features an open green space and a reservable “event barn” for possibly hosting professional or wedding venues.