We at Peace United Church of Christ in Hartsburg are proud to announce our association with Rev. Michael Tatum as our permanent minister. He has been our supply minister since March of this year and we have grown to love him and his family. Michael speaks with a sincere and contagious spirit of humility. His Messages always bring us closer to each other and God. We invite everone to join us at Peace, as we look foward to his sharing with us how we can receive God’s Love and grace as he ends each service with,

“Because it’s all that easy and it’s all that hard”